111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 83.4% in January

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
111 Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $5.82 on Friday. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
