11,423 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

