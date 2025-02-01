2,395 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,597.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

