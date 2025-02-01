2,445 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,368,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

