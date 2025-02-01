3,001 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 139,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.