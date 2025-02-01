3,022 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

