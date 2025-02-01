3,038 Shares in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

SELV stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

About SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

