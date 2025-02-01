32,792 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $10,549,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 740,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 442,621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,267,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 322,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 252,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

