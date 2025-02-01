561 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CAVA opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.31 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.