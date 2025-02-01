7,482 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6,117.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

