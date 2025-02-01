873 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.