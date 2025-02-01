Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.7 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.

Get Aalberts alerts:

About Aalberts

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.