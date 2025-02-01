Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.7 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.
About Aalberts
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.