AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $0.90 on Friday. AB Science has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage company, designs and develops novel drugs to various diseases with high unmet medical needs for inflammatory diseases, pathologies affecting peripheral and central nervous system, and cancers in France. The company’s lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, indolent systemic mastocytosis, severe asthma, progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, first line pancreatic cancer with pain, alzheimer’s disease, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

