AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
AB Science Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $0.90 on Friday. AB Science has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.
AB Science Company Profile
