Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.2 %

ACAZF opened at $11.95 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

