Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Accelleron Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ACLLY stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 12-month low of C$31.84 and a 12-month high of C$58.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.69.
About Accelleron Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accelleron Industries
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.