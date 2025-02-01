Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACLLY stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 12-month low of C$31.84 and a 12-month high of C$58.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.69.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

