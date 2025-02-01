ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

