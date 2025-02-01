Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.73) price objective on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,895.45 and a beta of 1.12. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 124.20 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.59.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
