AECOM (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter. AECOM has set its FY25 guidance at $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

