Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $531.53 million for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q4 guidance at $5.94-6.17 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $188.20 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $147.13 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

