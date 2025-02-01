Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 148.9% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 40.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.60 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

