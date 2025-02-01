Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,881,800 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the December 31st total of 12,537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Agricultural Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

