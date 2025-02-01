Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 17 ($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) price target on shares of Agronomics in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ANIC stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. Agronomics has a 1 year low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.78.

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

