Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 17 ($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) price target on shares of Agronomics in a report on Friday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Report on Agronomics
Agronomics Price Performance
About Agronomics
Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.