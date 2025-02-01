Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 9,035,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

ACDVF opened at $13.49 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

