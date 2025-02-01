Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.77) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.32. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 160.20 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.18 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £659.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,191.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
