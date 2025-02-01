Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.77) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.32. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 160.20 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.18 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £659.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,191.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

