Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $28.70 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Singular Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

