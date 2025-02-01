Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.