AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $3.08. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 8,548,084 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,699.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

