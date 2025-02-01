América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in América Móvil by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 151,114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 76.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,353 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
América Móvil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.00 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
