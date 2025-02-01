Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio FY2024 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Belite Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Belite Bio stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of -1.56. Belite Bio has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

