Analysts Set Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Target Price at C$21.50

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

AYA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$9.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

