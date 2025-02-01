Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $68.31

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.31.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE:BIRK opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
