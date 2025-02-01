Analysts Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) PT at $16.67

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DBRG
DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 952,408 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.