Analysts Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) PT at $16.67

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 952,408 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.