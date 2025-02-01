Analysts Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) PT at $14.58

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Oppenheimer downgraded ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWH

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.