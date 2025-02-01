Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein FY2024 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

