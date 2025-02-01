Analysts Set Expectations for Progressive FY2025 Earnings

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $15.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.13. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $295.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $246.78 on Friday. Progressive has a one year low of $176.37 and a one year high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $164,870.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,465.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,361 shares of company stock worth $13,983,575. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.