Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.55

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
GRAB opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
