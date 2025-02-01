Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $107.25

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $1,993,373.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,889.92. This represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

