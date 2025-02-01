Analyzing i-80 Gold (IAUX) and Its Competitors

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for i-80 Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|i-80 Gold
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2.50
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|1167
|3720
|4535
|131
|2.38
i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 518.05%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.40%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|i-80 Gold
|-231.43%
|-21.18%
|-12.67%
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|-57.94%
|4.01%
|3.23%
Risk and Volatility
i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|i-80 Gold
|$54.91 million
|-$65.20 million
|-1.57
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|$1.57 billion
|-$71.11 million
|-19.72
i-80 Gold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
i-80 Gold beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
