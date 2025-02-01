Analyzing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 2.42% 1.65% 0.14% Blue Ridge Bankshares -10.60% -7.44% -0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 1.08 $9.29 million $0.32 52.13 Blue Ridge Bankshares $197.54 million 1.25 -$51.77 million ($0.91) -3.70

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

