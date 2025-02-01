Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 626.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

