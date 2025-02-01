Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIT. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $260.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $176.32 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.58.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $84,139,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.