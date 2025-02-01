Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

