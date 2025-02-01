Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

