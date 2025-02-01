Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 687.5% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
