Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 687.5% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

