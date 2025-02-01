Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – January 30th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles and automotive parts. These stocks can include companies that produce cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other related products within the automotive industry. Investors may trade or invest in automotive stocks to gain exposure to this sector and potentially profit from its performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $8.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.89. 54,428,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,687,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.98 and its 200 day moving average is $297.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.19. 168,232,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,415,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $207.39. 7,938,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,181,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.11. 3,747,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.53 and its 200-day moving average is $296.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,218,475. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

