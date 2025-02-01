Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.