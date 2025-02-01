Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $182.17 and last traded at $182.75. 193,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 631,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.91.

The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 553.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $4,263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

