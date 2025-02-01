B. Riley Has Positive View of Expedia Group FY2024 Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the online travel company will earn $7.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.82 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $14.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,610 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

