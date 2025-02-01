BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,454 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($18.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,208.50 ($14.98) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,206.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,268.23. The firm has a market cap of £36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,014.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

