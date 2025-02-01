BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,454 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($18.02).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.1 %
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.