Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.00. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 74,402 shares.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.